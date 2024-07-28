Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$179.29.

CNR stock opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

