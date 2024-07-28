Capital Research Global Investors Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Herc were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Herc stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

