Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $32.78 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,779,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.14% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.09.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

