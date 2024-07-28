Capital Research Global Investors Takes $9.92 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,570,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.23% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 366,088 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

