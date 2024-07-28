Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,654,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,390,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $59,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

