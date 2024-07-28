Capital World Investors Purchases 82,322 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.55% of Nova worth $79,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVMI opened at $198.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nova

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.