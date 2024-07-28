Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 372,000 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,007,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.32% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

