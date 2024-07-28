Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 11.9%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 21,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

