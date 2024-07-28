Cardano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $295.53 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Cardano has a market cap of $15.17 billion and $295.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.01 or 0.04821125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00040668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,089,410,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,907,762,491 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

