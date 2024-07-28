Carroll Investors Inc Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for 1.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

PATH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

