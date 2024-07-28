Carroll Investors Inc Sells 707 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 8.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

TSLA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,604,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

