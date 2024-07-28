Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.0 million-$755.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.9 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.