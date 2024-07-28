Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-5.00 EPS.

CRI stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 4,768,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

