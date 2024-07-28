CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 7.5%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 7,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

CCA Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.