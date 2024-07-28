Ceeto Capital Group LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,923. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.