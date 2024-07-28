Ceeto Capital Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,402. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $462.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

