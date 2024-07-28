Ceeto Capital Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,657,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

