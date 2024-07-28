Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,839. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

ZM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 1,906,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,115. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

