Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $75,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

