Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.6 %

CENTA opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.