Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Up 94.4% in July

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CPBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPBI. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

