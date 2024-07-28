Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 94.1% in July

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 6,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

