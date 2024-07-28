Centuri (CTRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

