Centuri (CTRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centuri Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CTRI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
About Centuri
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
