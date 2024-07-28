CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.87.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CF traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

