Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,240 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded up $52.39 on Friday, hitting $367.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,480. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.