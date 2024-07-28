Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.8 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. 638,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,486. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $184.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

