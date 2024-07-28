Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

