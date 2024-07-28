China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,400 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 12,758,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.9 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,177. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
