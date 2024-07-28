Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.59) to GBX 405 ($5.24) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.23).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 399.80 ($5.17) on Thursday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,932.77%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,671.08). Insiders acquired 3,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

