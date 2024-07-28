CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Down 3%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.06 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.18). 1,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

CMO Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,406.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

Further Reading

