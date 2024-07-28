Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in July

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

About Coast Entertainment

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

