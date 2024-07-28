Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

