Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.490-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE CL traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

