Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.1 %

COLM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 962,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,772. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

