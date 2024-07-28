Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 1.3 %

ELPC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

