Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.1 %

CODI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.95. 223,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.27%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,117,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,129,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

