Compound Price Down 9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $47.99 or 0.00069766 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $401.18 million and $32.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,444 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,443.35722777 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.46787215 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $26,893,017.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

