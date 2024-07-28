Contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics -23,615.70% -71.45% -55.17% Halozyme Therapeutics 36.94% 225.71% 20.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 164.37%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $58.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,175.15 -$444.04 million ($1.80) -5.14 Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 8.63 $281.59 million $2.42 23.24

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

