Cormark Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.73.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620 in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.