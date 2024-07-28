Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Craneware Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Craneware has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $27.86.
About Craneware
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.