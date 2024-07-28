Critical Survey: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $2.67 billion 0.28 $183.81 million $6.34 2.60 Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.40 $70.92 million $0.51 32.10

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 14.11% 25.90% 7.26% Enlight Renewable Energy 23.15% 4.47% 1.46%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

