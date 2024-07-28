Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 39,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $158,828.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

