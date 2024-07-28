Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
