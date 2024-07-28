CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,897 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.53% of CyberArk Software worth $59,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.3 %

CYBR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,278. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -402.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.