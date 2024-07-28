Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares traded.
Cypress Development Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$159.72 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.
Cypress Development Company Profile
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
