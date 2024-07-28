Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Financial Contrast

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.44) -5.43 Augusta Gold N/A N/A $6.66 million ($0.02) -30.50

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dakota Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dakota Gold and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.03% -35.66% Augusta Gold N/A -4.43% -2.20%

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

