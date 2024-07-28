Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 117.9% in July

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Danone Stock Performance
Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,207. Danone has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.
