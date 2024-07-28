Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 117.9% in July

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,207. Danone has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

