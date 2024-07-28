Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.75-30.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $53.20 on Friday, reaching $894.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,790. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

