Decred Price Tops $12.62 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.63 million and $3.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00018407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00069271 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009108 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,804.94 or 0.43485157 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,219,351 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
