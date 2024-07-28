Decred Price Tops $12.62 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.63 million and $3.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.62 or 0.00018407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,804.94 or 0.43485157 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,219,351 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

