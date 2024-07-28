DeepOnion Trading Up 0.2% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009155 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

