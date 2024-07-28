Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.
