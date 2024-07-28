Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.